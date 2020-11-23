Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.12 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.56 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,120. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

