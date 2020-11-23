Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.60 ($61.88).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.23.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

