Head-To-Head Comparison: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84% Service Team N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Resources and Service Team, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.14%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $24.48 million 2.30 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.87 Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Service Team has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Team has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

