Head-To-Head Comparison: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) & Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 9.85% 23.25% 7.53% Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Aenza S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus target price of $14.35, suggesting a potential upside of 29.28%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Aenza S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $711.52 million 1.01 $49.34 million $0.86 12.91 Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.31 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Aenza S.A.A. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It is also involved in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. It operates a fleet of 22 dredges, 14 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Aenza S.A.A.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

