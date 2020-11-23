Head to Head Contrast: Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) versus The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and The Buckle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A The Buckle 1 0 0 0 1.00

The Buckle has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.45%. Given The Buckle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Buckle is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of The Buckle shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of The Buckle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Buckle has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stein Mart and The Buckle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A The Buckle $900.25 million 1.53 $104.43 million $2.14 13.00

The Buckle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and The Buckle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% The Buckle 11.60% 23.98% 11.20%

Summary

The Buckle beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. The company also provides services, such as hemming, gift-wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. As of February 02-2019, it operated 450 retail stores in 42 states under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

