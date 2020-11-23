Head-To-Head Survey: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and (UPGI) (OTCMKTS:UPGI)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and (UPGI) (OTCMKTS:UPGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of (UPGI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EnerSys and (UPGI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.11% 13.74% 5.57% (UPGI) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and (UPGI)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.09 billion 1.10 $137.12 million $4.68 17.10 (UPGI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than (UPGI).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnerSys and (UPGI), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 (UPGI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than (UPGI).

Summary

EnerSys beats (UPGI) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The company's reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, it offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

(UPGI) Company Profile

UNIVERSAL POWER GROUP, INC.’s supply chain services include procurement, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, fulfillment, and value-added services such as sourcing, custom battery pack assembly, coordination of battery recycling efforts, custom kitting, and product development. UPG’s range of product offerings include proprietary brands of industrial and consumer batteries of all chemistries, chargers, related portable power products, 12-volt DC accessories, and security products such as alarm panels, perimeter controls, speakers, sirens, and more.

