Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.77 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00009657 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $100.19 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,628,941 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

