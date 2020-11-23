Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.49 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -28.61

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08%

Summary

Navigator beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.