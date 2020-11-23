HEX Price Tops $0.0041 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $711.26 million and $4.58 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000882 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00021089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

