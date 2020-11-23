Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.