Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.
Shares of HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
