Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $176,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $204.46. 95,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

