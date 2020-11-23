Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Humana worth $56,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 569.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.01. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

