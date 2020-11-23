IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.
IBEX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
