IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IBEX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

