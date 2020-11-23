IDEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $519,105.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. IDEX has a total market cap of $24.29 million and approximately $519,105.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00166050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.01056422 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00239055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00102281 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 102,446.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,123,329 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

