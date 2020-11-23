Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,120. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

