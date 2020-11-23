Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 105,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.07. 953,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.