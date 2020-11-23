Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

