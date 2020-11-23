Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $32.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

