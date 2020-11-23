IOST (IOST) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. IOST has a total market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, ABCC and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00081337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00373641 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.03190173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028415 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,211,766,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,283,225,918 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, Bitkub, CoinBene, Zebpay, ABCC, IDAX, Cobinhood, BitMax, Bithumb, CoinZest, Vebitcoin, BitMart, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Upbit, BigONE, GOPAX, WazirX, DragonEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bitrue, IDEX, Kyber Network, Coineal, DigiFinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

