iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $461,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.