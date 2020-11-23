iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 493.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $123,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,710,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 486.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,410,000 after buying an additional 1,906,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after buying an additional 570,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.17. 170,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.