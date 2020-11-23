iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. 31,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

