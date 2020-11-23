iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.85. 2,678,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

