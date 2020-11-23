iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,682 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,054,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,704,000 after acquiring an additional 218,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$55.01 during trading on Monday. 22,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

