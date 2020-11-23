iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Lifted by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.