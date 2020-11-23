IWG plc (IWG.L)’s (IWG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

IWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

IWG stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. IWG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.29.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.