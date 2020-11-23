Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
UMLGF stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.
United Malt Group Company Profile
