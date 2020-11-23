Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.14 ($151.92).

LEG stock opened at €118.56 ($139.48) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.88. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

