Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.14 ($151.92).

LEG stock opened at €118.56 ($139.48) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.88. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit