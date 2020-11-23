Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €7.50 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.72 ($7.91).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

