John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

