JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get JOST Werke AG (JST.F) alerts:

ETR JST opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JOST Werke AG has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke AG (JST.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.