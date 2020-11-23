Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €4.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.72 ($7.91).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

TKA stock opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.71. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.