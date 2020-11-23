Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €11.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.11.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

