Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €11.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.11.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: Swap

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit