Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.96 ($69.37).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

BNR opened at €63.82 ($75.08) on Thursday. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.90 and a 200 day moving average of €51.79.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.