Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.96 ($69.37).

BNR opened at €63.82 ($75.08) on Thursday. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.90 and a 200 day moving average of €51.79.

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit