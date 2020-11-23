Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,062. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

