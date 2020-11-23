KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

FRA KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.51 and a 200-day moving average of €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

