KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

