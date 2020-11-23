KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

KGX stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.36. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

