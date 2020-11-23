KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

FRA KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

