Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Acquired by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the quarter. Kirkland’s comprises 27.8% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned 9.45% of Kirkland’s worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 67,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

