Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €94.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €110.24 ($129.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.14 and a 200-day moving average of €98.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.