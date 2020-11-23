L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Lifted to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LBGUF opened at $46.40 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
