Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 8.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.