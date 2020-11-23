LikeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.77 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $35,205.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00080658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00374953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.10 or 0.03209539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028467 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,009,621,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,069,490 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.