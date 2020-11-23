Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 17,388 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $121,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $333.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.99. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

