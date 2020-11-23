Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $117,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.04. 42,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

