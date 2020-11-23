Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,342 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $124,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. 87,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,683. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.