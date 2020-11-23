Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88,524 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $236,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 242,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.