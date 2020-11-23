Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,412 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $213,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.37. 88,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

