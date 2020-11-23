Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $162,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. 328,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

